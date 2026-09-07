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UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, conveys condolences over victims of bus crash

Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes a speedy recovery for all the injured

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UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, conveys condolences over victims of bus crash

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Cabo Verde following a bus crash on Fogo island, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Republic of Cabo Verde and its people, over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

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