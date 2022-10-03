Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi motorists will now receive digital parking tickets as the emirate starts upgrading Mawaqif parking payment machines to a 5G smart system.
Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport announced the upgrades on Monday, adding that it has already begun installing the new machines.
The machines are connected to the Central Parking Management System, and this will enable the management of public parking through the integrated digital network. Mawaqif has also installed cameras to monitor parking violations in a number of public parking areas in the capital city, and these are connected to the digital network.
How to get an e-ticket
E-tickets will replace the printed tickets that have been dispensed in the emirate since Mawaqif parking fees were first launched in 2009. Motorists can obtain the tickets by following the instructions displayed on the screen, including selecting the parking category and entering their vehicle information. Payment can be made through Mawaqif cards, cash, and credit or debit cards.
Supporting sustainability
The ITC said more than 1,200 devices operating according to the 5G technology will be installed, and the entire process will be completed before the end of this year. The digitisation of the public parking payment system aims to improve customer services, it added, whereas the elimination of printed tickets supports sustainability in the emirate.
Parking fees
In addition to obtaining tickets for public parking from Mawaqif payment machines, motorists can also pay through the Darb app. Public parking is charged between 8am and midnight every day at Dh2 per hour for regular bays marked in turquoise and black, and at Dh3 per hour for premium bays indicated in turquoise and white. Parking in the emirate is free on Sundays.