Dubai: Trucks are banned from crossing from Dubai to Abu Dhabi on Thursday amid dusty weather, Dubai Police announced on its official Twitter handle.
The police said that the move is aimed at promoting traffic safety and reducing the number of traffic accidents. Motorists are urged to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers against distracted driving during dusty weather.
The authority urged motorists to be cautious while driving in low visibility and during high winds and dust.
"Please do not be distracted by taking any videos or using your phone," it said in a post published on Twitter.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 405 km/h, reaching up to 65 km/h at times.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 405 km/h, reaching up to 65 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility. Abu Dhabi Police also warned drivers to follow the advice on the electronic boards.