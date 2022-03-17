Dubai: Pleasant weather is not gone yet as UAE residents can expect a significant dip in temperatures on Thursday with cloudy skies. An alert for rough seas with waves reaching 12 feet in height is also out.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy and dusty with a significant drop in temperatures.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 405 km/h, reaching up to 65 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The sea is rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, so be careful if you are making plans to go to the beach. Such conditions are expected to last until Friday morning.
Temperatures are expected to drop. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 15°C.
Dubai is currently at 26°C with cloudy skies.