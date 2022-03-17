Dubai: Dubai Police on Thursday cautioned motorists about a traffic accident on Airport Street towards Deira.
The accident took place after Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road (SMBZ) in the direction towards Deira.
"Accident on Airport St after SMBZ Rd towards Deira, please be careful," Dubai Police tweeted.
Police have urged motorists to drive with caution on the road.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers against distracted driving during dusty weather.
The authority urged motorists to be cautious while driving in low visibility and during high winds and dust.
"Please do not be distracted by taking any videos or using your phone," it said in a post published on Twitter.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 405 km/h, reaching up to 65 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility. Motorists are urged to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility.