UAE imposes strict penalties for flood valley violations
Abu Dhabi: UAE authorities have warned motorists and residents to exercise caution during rainy weather, stressing strict penalties for unsafe behaviour near flood-prone areas and emergency response zones.
The Ministry of Interior urged the public to avoid gathering near valleys, dams and flood channels during periods of heavy rain, warning that such behaviour carries a fine of Dh1,000 and six traffic black points.
The Ministry also reiterated that entering valleys during active water flow, regardless of the perceived level of danger, is a serious offence punishable by a Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points and vehicle impoundment for 60 days.
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The ministry further warned that obstructing emergency responders, including police, ambulance and rescue teams, during severe weather or flooding incidents carries a Dh1,000 fine, four black points and a 60-day vehicle impoundment.
Separately, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to drive cautiously during unstable weather and to check forecasts before setting out.
Drivers were advised to stay away from floodwaters and areas where rainwater accumulates, and to strictly follow official safety instructions.
Traffic and Patrols Directorate officials also urged motorists to reduce speed, maintain safe distances between vehicles and avoid distractions such as filming or using mobile phones while driving.
Police stressed the importance of adhering to posted speed limits and electronic road signage to ensure public safety.