Heavy rain and flash flooding in western Texas prompt an alert for UAE citizens in the US
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Consulate in Houston has urged Emirati citizens in the United States to exercise caution due to heavy rainfall and flooding forecast in parts of western Texas.
The consulate stressed the importance of following safety instructions issued by local authorities and advised UAE nationals to contact 0097180044444 or 0097180024 in emergencies and register with the Tawajudi service.
The warning follows heavy rainfall across parts of western Texas, where the US National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings on Friday for Midland and Ector counties.
Forecasters reported rainfall of between one and 1.5 inches in affected areas, with flash flooding already occurring in some locations.
The National Weather Service also warned of flooding risks across wider areas of western Texas, particularly along rivers, creeks, streams, low-lying roads and areas with poor drainage.
A flood watch issued for Friday warned that heavy showers and thunderstorms could bring between one and three inches of rain, with locally higher amounts.