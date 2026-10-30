GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

'My body hurts': US death row inmate Christa Pike speaks of agony after surviving lethal injection

The inmate describes physical and emotional pain after surviving two lethal doses

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Tennessee inmate Christa Pike says her physical and emotional pain continues weeks after the failed execution.
The Tennessee inmate Christa Pike says her physical and emotional pain continues weeks after the failed execution.
AP

Washington: Convicted murderer Christa Pike said Friday that she is in constant pain, a month after surviving a botched execution attempt in the US state of Tennessee.

"There hasn't been a moment since that night when I haven't been in pain," Pike said in a statement released by her lawyers.

"My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts," she said. "I still struggle to speak. And the pain isn't just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul."

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Pike, 50, was given two doses of the drug pentobarbital at a state prison on September 30 -- a usually fatal dose that nevertheless failed to kill her.

She was transported to hospital in critical condition and returned to prison after receiving medical treatment.

Pike is the only inmate to ever survive after being injected with lethal doses of execution drugs, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Pike was sentenced to death in Tennessee after she and her boyfriend beat and killed 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer at a job training camp. Pike was 18 at the time of the murder.

In her statement, Pike said she is recovering "but healing is not the same as being okay."

"I don't know why I survived that night," she said. "I don't know what comes next. Some days, finding hope is harder than others. For now, I am trying to heal, one day at a time."

Since the botched execution, Pike's lawyers have repeatedly called on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to commute her sentence to life in prison.

Lee, a Republican, has suspended executions in Tennessee pending an independent investigation.

Asked by reporters this week about Pike's fate, Lee said: "I suspect her sentence will be the same as it was before unless determined otherwise by the courts."

There have been 32 executions in the United States this year, all by lethal injection.

The death penalty has been abolished in 23 of the 50 US states, while three others -- California, Oregon and Pennsylvania -- have moratoriums in place.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Attorneys for Christa Pike, 50, called her recovery “medically unprecedented” after she was placed on a ventilator following the bungled Sept. 30 attempt to make her the first woman put to death in Tennessee in 200 years.

Christa Pike was nearly taken off life support

3m read
This undated photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Christa Pike.

US death row inmate Christa Pike 'awake, speaking'

2m read
This undated photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Christa Pike.

Female US inmate 'very alive' after botched execution

4m read
Undated photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Christa Pike, who survived two lethal injections.

US woman on death row survives two lethal injections

5m read