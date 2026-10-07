US death row inmate Christa Pike 'awake and speaking' after failed execution: lawyers

'Unprecedented': She is believed to be the only known person to survive lethal injection
NASHVILLE: Tennessee death row inmate Christa Pike is awake, conscious, and speaking six days after surviving a failed lethal injection execution, her legal team confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.
Pike, 50, remains hospitalised at an off-site medical facility under police guard, where she continues to be "handcuffed and shackled to the bed" despite suffering severe medical trauma.
Her defence attorneys described her survival and ongoing recovery as "medically unprecedented".
Conscious, communicating
After remaining unconscious and placed on a ventilator for days following the aborted execution on September 30, Pike's legal team announced a major update to her condition: "Against all odds, Christa Pike is conscious, speaking, and continues to receive critical medical care".
Extent of injuries
Attorneys noted that while she has regained consciousness, her prognosis remains uncertain due to severe vascular and physical damage incurred during the attempt, including severe burns and blistering on her arms where execution technicians attempted to establish intravenous lines.
During the failed process, state executioners administered two full doses of pentobarbital.
However, procedure complications forced prison authorities to halt the execution more than an hour after it began, transporting her by ambulance to a civilian hospital.
Experts note that while other death row executions in the US have been halted due to difficulty finding usable veins, Pike is believed to be the only known person in modern US history to survive after lethal injection chemicals were fully administered.
In the wake of the failed execution, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee placed a temporary hold on all upcoming state executions and appointed a former US Attorney to oversee an independent review of state execution protocols.
The head of the Tennessee Department of Correction subsequently resigned.
Pike's defense attorneys have renewed calls for Governor Lee to commute her death sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, arguing that subjecting her to a second execution attempt would constitute unconstitutional "cruel and unusual punishment".
Pike was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of 19-year-old classmate Colleen Slemmer in Knoxville —a crime committed when Pike was 18 years old. She has remained the only woman on death row in Tennessee.
A court hearing regarding Pike's medical status and legal proceedings is scheduled in Davidson County Chancery Court.