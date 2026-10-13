Sheikh Abdullah affirms full support for measures to safeguard Saudi security, stability
Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone call with his brother, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.
During the call, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan strongly condemned the terrorist Houthi group’s attacks targeting civilians and civilian and economic infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
He affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.
The two sides also discussed the latest regional developments and efforts to maintain the security and stability of the region.