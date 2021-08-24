Abu Dhabi: UAE has strongly condemned the systematic attacks on civilians and civil objects in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, by Iran-backed Al Houthi terrorists. The attacks were intercepted by the Coalition Forces. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) on Tuesday, the UAE reiterated that these recurrent terror attacks by Al Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.
The ministry has urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of Saudi Arabia, as well as global energy supplies. It also stressed that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias’ attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.
The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its position against all threats to the kingdom’s security and stability. The UAE also reiterated its support for all the measures undertaken by the Saudi authorities to ensure the safety and security of its citizens and residents.
MoFAIC also stressed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat that Saudi Arabia faces is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.