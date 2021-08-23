Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists’ attempted attack on civilians in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, with an explosive-laden drone on Sunday, which was intercepted by Coalition forces.
In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE reiterated that these recurrent terror attacks reflect a blatant disregard for the international community and international law.
The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop the attacks, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom, as well as global energy supplies.
It also stressed that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of the Houthis’ attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.
The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia. The UAE also reiterated its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the safety and security of its citizens and residents.
MoFAIC also stressed that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE.