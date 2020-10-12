Temperatures across the UAE are gradually decreasing. While the day will mostly see clear weather, some parts of the country will have partly cloudy skies.
The UAE's National Center of Meteorology, in it's daily weather forecast said that the weather will be: "clear to partly cloudy, With probability of convective clouds eastward by afternoon.."
According to a detailed weather map, convective clouds will be seen over the Jais mountains, Fujairah, Al Ain, Sweihan and Al Wathbah.
Today, the maximum temperatures in internal areas expected to reach 37-42°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 34-38°C, and 28-33°C in the mountainous regions.
Residents can expect a slight breeze throughout the day, NCM said:"[There will be] light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime"
Relative humidity will be moderately high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting a maximum of 80-85 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 65 per cent.
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be relatively calm, or "slight to moderate" according to UAE's weather bureau.