Drivers will have a relatively clear morning as the monster fog is not in sight today.
Wihile dense fog enveloped Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and other parts of the UAE yesterday, the weather was clear on Monday morning.
However, foggy weather is expected to continue tonight, tomorrow morning and in the coming days, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
According to the NCM, the weather will be "clear in general and partly cloudy at times. It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas."
Maximum temperatures across the UAE see a slight rise. However, cold weather is expected to continue. Temperatures on Monday morning, after sunrise was recorded between 15 to 18°C, in coastal areas like Dubai and Sharjah
Today, the maximum temperatures in internal areas is expected to reach 25-30°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 23-37°C, and 11-16°C in the mountainous regions.
Lowest temperature recorded in the UAE today was 7.3°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 6:30am.
Residents can expect a slight breeze or "light to moderate winds" at 10-20km/h hitting 30km/h at times through the day, the NCM said.
Relative humidity will be high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting a maximum of 90-95 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 75 per cent.
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be relatively calm.