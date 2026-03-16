Sheikh Mohammed issues decree establishing grievance committee for Dubai government staff



Employees may submit grievances within 14 working days from receiving written notice of the Committee’s decision, or after the Committee’s decision deadline. Late submissions are allowed only with a valid excuse.



Grievances may be submitted to the Central Grievances Committee on grounds such as lack of jurisdiction, violation or misapplication of the law, failure to follow essential procedures, abuse of authority, decisions against the public interest, excessive discipline, or actions taken without a valid reason.



The Decree outlines the grievance submission process and the reasons a grievance may be rejected, including: if it falls outside the Grievance Adjudication Committee’s jurisdiction, if it is submitted after the deadline, if the matter has already been decided by the Committee or the courts, or if the employee does not have the right or legitimate interest to file the grievance.



All decisions of the Grievance Adjudication Committee are final and binding on the government entity, and cannot be challenged administratively, though employees may still appeal to the courts.



The Chairman, members, staff, and any experts of the Committee must maintain strict confidentiality of all information, documents, and decisions, even after leaving the Committee.



The Decree requires any person holding documents, papers, or evidence related to a grievance that may not be disclosed to others to return them to the Central Grievances Committee for archiving or handling in accordance with its approved procedures.