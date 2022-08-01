ABU DHABI: Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Cabinet approved the formation of the Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation, chaired by Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future.
Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, will serve as the Vice-Chairman of the committee.
The Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation aims to supervise and guide the development of the digital ecosystem for the UAE government, and enhance readiness, competitiveness, flexibility and digital alignment between projects and digital systems in federal government agencies.
One of the committee’s core goals is to raise the efficiency of its use of infrastructure and digital assets, while enhancing integration between government agencies and institutions to maximise the impact of the comprehensive digital transformation.
The committee’s duties include preparing policies for comprehensive digital transformation in the federal government. In addition to reviewing and following up the necessary strategies, programmes and initiatives for digital transformation.
To enhance government efficiency, the committee will be responsible for issuing guiding components for strategic projects related to the digitisation of government services, business and operations, among others.
The committee includes in its membership the Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA); Director-General of The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources; Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government; Chief of Government Services of the United Arab Emirates Government; Deputy Director-General for the Telecommunications Sector at TDRA; and a representative of the Ministry of Finance.