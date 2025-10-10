The ministry confirmed that the products have not been detected in stores
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) tweeted on October 10 about the consumption and distribution of Uranus Star bottled drinking water. It said no official permits have been issued to import or trade 'Uranus Star' bottled drinking water or any other products from the brand.
The ministry also confirmed that the products have not been detected at major retail outlets in the country.
It clarified that, as part of its continuous monitoring of regional market developments, most notably the confirmed contamination of the product with harmful substances in a neighboring country, it has activated immediate steps for verification.
These steps include direct coordination with all relevant local food safety authorities in each emirate.
The ministry has also intensified its procedures and oversight to ensure that no permits or authorisations have been issued for the entry of shipments of the Uranus Star brand.
The ministry has called for the disposal of the products of the brand.
The ministry reiterates its commitment to protecting the health and safety of consumers, affirming that its integrated regulatory system operates continuously to ensure the security and safety of all food products in circulation and to apply the best international practices in this field.
