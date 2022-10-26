Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Wednesday announced that carcinogenic aerosolised personal products that have been recalled in the US are not available for sale in the local market.

The civic body was referring to “the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) warning against certain aerosolised personal care products due to their carcinogenic benzene content”.

Unilever Plc had recalled popular brands of aerosol dry shampoo, including Dove, after discovering they were contaminated with a chemical called benzene that can cause cancer. The recall also covered brands such as Nexxus, Suave, TresemmA(c) and Tigi, which makes Rockaholic and Bed Head dry shampoos, according to a notice posted on the FDA’s website on Friday.

Dubai Municipality called on the public to be careful about the news related to consumer products, which are available for display or trading in the local market in the emirate, and urged residents to refrain from spreading rumours related to such products.

Origin, specifications different

The municipality said that the source [place of manufacturing] of the products imported to Dubai differs from the source of the products that are traded in the US markets and that different specifications are applied according to the environmental conditions of each region.

“All locally-manufactured, imported and traded products in local market are subject to an integrated control system starting from inspection at the ports, to importation, and trading of products that meet health and safety standards,” the civic body said.

Additionally, the municipality said it carries out regular inspection on licensed trading establishments in the emirate and conducts tests on product samples to ensure and verify the compliance and safety of consumer products that are displayed and traded.