Ajman: Ajman Police General Command has assured that all necessary safety measures have been undertaken to ensure the safety of the public as unstable weather conditions continued today.
Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matroushi, Director General of Police Operations, said that Ajman Police had intensified their presence on the internal and external roads of the emirate, providing assistance to the public and ensuring a smooth flow of traffic, even as volatile weather, coupled with strong winds and rains, lashed the emirate and many other parts of the country. Police also intensified their efforts to deal with reports of accidents, in keeping with the directives of the Ministry of Interior.
Brigadier Al Matroushi praised the efforts and outstanding performance of Ajman Police in responding to traffic management and other security tasks that helped ensure the safety and security of the public.
Brigadier Al Matroushi urged all drivers and road users to take enough precaution while travelling and reduce speed while driving under the current unstable weather conditions in order to avoid accidents. He stressed Ajman Police’s readiness to respond quickly to all emergency calls in the emirate on the 999 number round the clock.
Meanwhile, videos on social media went viral, showing sea waves lashing the coastal roads and glass sheets falling off a building, damaging several cars.