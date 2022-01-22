Dubai: Frost was seen in parts of Jebel Jais in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah today, as temperatures dipped close to freezing point. According the National Center of Meteorology, minimum temperature in the UAE was recorded at 1.3°C, in Jebel Jais on Saturday morning.
According to another video posted by the NCM, the mercury dipped to -0.1°C on Friday night at 9pm in Jebel Jais.
Another Instagram channel @storm_ae, which posts weather updates from across the UAE also posted a video that showed frost in Ras Al Khaimah.
The NCM has issued a fresh weather alert, warning UAE residents that strong winds are expected to blow dust across some parts of the country again today. This will cause low visibility on some UAE roads, especially in the internal parts of Abu Dhabi. Motorists have beed advised to take precautions.