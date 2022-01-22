It will be a chilly day in the UAE today. Don't forget your warm clothes if you are heading outdoors.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), today the weather will be "rather cold during daytimes and cold during night, partly cloudy at times."
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 16 and 21 °C. And, the lowest will be between 6 and 13 °C.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 1.7 °C in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 7.45am UAE local time.
The weather bureau has also issued an orange alert for beach goers, warning of strong winds reaching 60 km/h and very rough to rough sea with wave height reaching 7 - 9 / 10 feet in the Arabian Gulf until today at 3.30pm.
The sea will be moderately rough in the Oman Sea.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
It is going to be humid by night and Sunday morning with a chance of mist formation over some internal areas.