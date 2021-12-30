Ajman: The Ajman Police General Command has extended the deadline for a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines and impoundment of vehicles until January 14, 2022. The discount window was initially scheduled to end on December 31, 2021.
This extension in deadline applies to all traffic violations committed in Ajman before the November 21, 2021, with the exception of serious violations.
Ajman Police added that the decision comes in order to facilitate violators to clear their fines. Police also urged vehicle owners to take advantage of the discount and expedite payment of fines and also to avoid committing traffic violations.
How to pay the fines?
Payment of fines during the discount period can be done through the smart apps of the Ministry of Interior and Ajman Police, via electronic payment channels on the website of the Ministry of Interior and ‘Sahl’ electronic devices, or by physically attending the service centres of Ajman Police.
In November, Ajman Police had announced a 50 per cent reduction in traffic fines as part of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.