Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has increased the parking capacity of the Jumeirah Beach area to 307 paid parking slots in Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim.
The parking area spans four parking yards along the Jumeirah Beach stretch to ease access to the beach and walkway from the parking area. As part of its expansion plans, RTA added the new parking spaces and widen the parking area at Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim to reach 307 parking slots distributed over four yards.
New parking locations
The first and second yards at Jumeirah 3 encompasses 157 parking spaces. The third yard at Umm Suqeim 1 and 2 includes 93 parking spaces, and the fourth yard at Umm Suqeim 3 has 57 parking slots.
Payment methods
Sings have been put up on the sides of the parking yards to inform motorists of the permissible parking spaces and familiarise them with methods to pay the parking tariffs. The fees can be paid in cash or nol card at the designated machines at the parking lots. Additionally, motorists can pay through RTA Dubai app, SMS and WhatsApp.
Joint ventures
In coordination with Dubai Municipality, RTA is seeking to allocate additional parking spaces in the near future as part of joint ventures to develop the neighbourhood. The objective is to provide better services for residents and frequent visitors to the beach and other recreational and sports facilities such as the walkway and the cycling track along the area.