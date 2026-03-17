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UAE air defences respond to missile threat, residents alerted

Authorities have stressed the importance of staying in safe locations

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.
Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.
WAM

The UAE Air Defence Systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Authorities have urged residents to remain in safe locations and to follow official channels for real-time warnings and updates.

Officials emphasised that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure public safety and minimise disruptions to daily life.

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Earlier this morning, the UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems responded to a missile threat, prompting authorities to issue precautionary alerts to residents across the country.

Residents were advised to remain in safe locations and follow official updates as defence systems managed the situation. Authorities in Dubai confirmed that unusual sounds heard across the city were caused by successful interceptions, with multiple threats neutralised, ensuring public safety.

The Ministry emphasised that all necessary measures are being taken to protect civilians, critical infrastructure, and essential services. Residents are urged to follow official channels for real-time updates and remain vigilant.

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