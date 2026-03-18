UAE air defences intercepts 13 ballistic missiles, 27 drones

The Ministry of Defence remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats
The UAE air defence systems on Mar 18, 2026 (today) 13 ballistic missiles and 27 drones launched from Iran.
Since the onset of Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 327 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,699 drones.
These attacks have resulted in the deaths of two members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, as well as six fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities.
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A total of 158 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.
The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities.