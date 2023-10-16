Abu Dhabi: Seven Big Ticket customers have each won a 24-karat gold bar, rounding out the first week of daily e-draw prizes.
Customers of Big Ticket who purchase raffle tickets during the month of October are automatically entered into one of the daily electronic draws that will see one winner walk away with a 24-karat gold bar every day. Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also stand the chance to win the Dh20 million grand prize on November 3.
Abdus Sabur, a 30-year-old Dubai resident, is the seventh daily e-draw winner to walk away with the gold prize. Originally from Bangladesh, he has been purchasing tickets for the past five years.
Rahda Krishnan Kannan, a resident of Bahrain, is the sixth daily e-draw winner to take home the gold. The Indian national who works as a driver has been purchasing Big Ticket for one year on his own.
“I am speechless; I can’t describe this feeling. I am so grateful; I will sell the gold and use the cash to pay off my loan,” he said
Children's education
This month’s fifth daily e-draw winner is Amirdine Mohamed, a 48-year-old father to three daughters and a son. Originally from Comoros, Mohammed works as an English teacher at a language centre that he owns. He said: “I am very happy. I saw one of the Big Ticket ads online and decided to try my luck. I will sell the gold, invest part of the money in my kids’ education, and use the rest to grow my language centre.”
Manoj Thechiparambil, an Indian national from Kerala who lives in Abu Dhabi and works as a mechanical engineer, is the fourth daily e-draw winner to walk away with the 24-karat gold prize.
This month’s third daily e-draw winner is Gert Maria J Kloeck, a resident of the UAE. The Belgian national lives in Dubai and works as programme director.
Big Ticket’s second daily e-draw winner, Aparna Deepak, is an Indian national and resident of the UAE. Shamim Hossen Hannan Mia, from Bangladesh, is the first daily e-draw winner of the gold prize.