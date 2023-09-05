Abu Dhabi: A Sri Lankan expat, who works as a valet supervisor in Dubai, won Dh20 million grand prize in the latest draw of Abu Dhabi Big Ticket.
At the Series 255 Big Ticket Live draw, Thurailingam Prabagar was named the winner.
Thurailingam moved to the UAE 16 years ago and is currently the supervisor of a valet service company. He purchased his winning ticket online by taking advantage of the Summer Promotion buy-two-get-two-free during the last week of August.
He has been purchasing Big Tickets with a group of 10 of his friends for the past five years and plans to continue to do so. When asked about their big win, his childhood friend said: “This win has come as a big shock. We still haven’t come out of the shock, I think. This win will change lives.”
Also, at this month’s Big Ticket Live Draw, Rajashekar Gunda Ramuloop Gunda walked away with a brand-new BMW 430i. The Indian national has been a resident of the UAE for the past six years and currently lives in Abu Dhabi where he works at Etihad Airways as a Pilot Recruitment Manager.
Winner to sell car
Rajashekar has been purchasing cash prize and Dream Car raffle tickets for the past two years with 16 to 20 of his friends. When asked about his plans to take home the prize, he told Big Ticket representatives that he plans to sell the car and split the cash earnings with the wider group.
During the month of September, one lucky individual will be named the grand prize winner and walk away with Dh15 million during the live draw on October 3, while a second prize amount of Dh100,000 will be announced, as well as a third prize amount of Dh90,000, among other wins.