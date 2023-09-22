Abu Dhabi: Throughout the month of September, Big Ticket’s guaranteed weekly e-draw is giving four customers the chance to walk away with Dh100,000 each, every week. Among this week’s lucky winners are two residents from Abu Dhabi.

RIYAS PARAMBATHKANDY, FIRST WEEKLY E-DRAW WINNER FOR WEEK 2

A 45-year-old man from Kerala, the father of three children aged 7, 9, and 11, lives in Abu Dhabi, where he works as a school bus driver. He has been buying Big Ticket tickets since 2008 along with 15 of his friends. Riyas won the Big Ticket for the first time in 2012 and received a prize of Dh40,000. In September 2023, his luck struck again, and he won a weekly e-draw prize of Dh100,000.

Said Riyas, 'I am so happy about my win. I knew that I would win again. I couldn't answer the Big Ticket call because I was at work and my friend checked the Big Ticket website and told me that my name was there. I was very happy, and I called my wife and kids, and they were all happy.'

When asked about his plans, the lucky winner said, 'I will share the prize with my friends, and with my cash portion, I will bring my wife and kids to Abu Dhabi for a 2-month vacation. We will continue buying Big Ticket, and I am sure that one day we will win the grand prize.’’

BIMLESH YADAV, SECOND WEEKLY E-DRAW WINNER FOR WEEK 2

A 48-year-old man and father of three children, he has been living in Abu Dhabi for 17 years and has been buying Big Ticket tickets for the past 10 years as part of a group of 18 people. They purchase the tickets from the Big Ticket store at Abu Dhabi airport.

The lucky winner said, 'Every month, one of us goes to Abu Dhabi airport to purchase Big Ticket, it's a lucky place for us. I am very happy; I will share my winnings with my friends and send my cash portion back home. We will continue buying Big Ticket, and I encourage all Big Ticket customers to keep trying their luck. One day, you will win.'’

SHEA MITHILA, THIRD WEEKLY E-DRAW WINNER FOR WEEK 2

Shea is the third winner of Dh100,000, purchased Big Ticket with the promotion of BUY 2 GET2 free from the Big Ticket website on September 14th and the winning ticket was one of the free ones, with the number 000122.

BABIN URATH, FOURTH WEEKLY E-DRAW WINNER FOR WEEK 2

The fourth winner of Dh100,000 is Babin, who purchased his ticket 069597, on September 15th from the Big Ticket store at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Customers of Big Ticket who purchase raffle tickets will be automatically entered into one of the weekly electronic draws that will see four winners walk away with Dh100,000 every week. Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also stand the chance to win the Dh15 million grand prize on 3rd October.

Fans of Big Ticket have until 30th September to make their purchases online at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport and if they buy two tickets, they will receive 2 for free.

Updates



Follow Big Ticket’s official social media platforms and website.

4 x Dh100,000 prizes every week for the Big Ticket e-draw:

Week 3: Buy during 18th – 24th September. Draw Date on 25th September (Monday)

Week 4: Buy during 25th – 30th September. Draw Date on 1st October (Sunday)