Ras Al Khaimah: A 13-year-old Emirati boy, who was receiving treatment in Khalifa Hospital after the car he was driving overturned, succumbed to his injuries in Khalifa Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.

He was seriously injured in the accident that occurred on October 29. A 12-year-old Emirati boy also died in the fatal accident while two other boys including aged 13 and 11, survived with serious and minor injures, respectively, in the crash. The number of deaths in the accident has increased to two including the 12-year-old who died on the spot.

The accident was reported in Al Ghail area of Ras Al Khaimah. The vehicle was driven by the 13-year-old child, who did not hold a driver’s licence, and died in the hospital after fighting for his life for at least 10 days. The boy was buried in Al Ghail cemetery.

Brigadier Dr. Mohammad Saeed Al Humaidi, Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the operations room received a report at 8.30pm on Thursday (October 29) evening about the deviation of a vehicle on an unpaved and unlit street in Al Ghail area. This was located within the Southern belt areas in Ras Al Khaimah.

What happened

It was evident that the vehicle was driven by the other 13-year-old boy crashed after it suddenly veered from its lane, resulting in the death of a 12-year-old child and the injury of the driver, aged 13.

The body of the deceased and the injured were transferred to the Al Dhaid Governmental Hospital in Sharjah, later, the injured were transferred to Khalifa Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah where the driver was admitted to the intensive care unit, while appropriate treatment was provided to the other injured child, who was later discharged. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family for burial.

