Emirates Loto winner: Kikkere Ali Abdul Muneer Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Last weekend saw two lucky winners share the Dh1 million prize by matching five out of six numbers in Emirates Loto’s twelfth draw.

One of those winners was Kikkere Ali Abdul Muneer, a 35-year-old UAE visitor.

Married and a father of one, Kikkere hasn’t yet got any ideas regarding what he will do with his winnings, and he said that there needs to be a family discussion on the subject.

“I’ve never won anything before in my life so this came as a very big shock. I’d like to thank the Emirates Loto for this amazing opportunity for me and my family. I would love to share some of the prize with my brother and sisters too,” said Kikkere.

Nelson Yesudas, a 29-year-old Dubai resident and sales executive was the other lucky winner of Dh500,000 last weekend. A loyal and regular entrant of Emirates Loto since its inception, Nelson doesn’t participate in any other raffles or cash draws: “I was so surprised when I found out I had won, I just couldn’t believe it”, said Nelson.

“When I first heard about Emirates Loto, I was somewhat sure I could win it. I thank my stars and God’s blessings, my roommates, my partner and also my friend Mishra who encouraged me to enter the draws and helped with my selection of numbers. I’m still figuring out what I will do with the cash; I probably need some time to think and reflect!”

For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can buy Emirates Loto collectable(s) and choose to opt-in to the draw by selecting six numbers from one to forty-nine. Players can register from home via the Emirates Loto website or mobile app. The next draw will be held on Saturday 11 July 2020 at 9pm.