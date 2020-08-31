Abu Dhabi: Two people were killed as a result of a gas explosion in a restaurant in Abu Dhabi on Monday, Abu Dhabi Police have confirmed.
While one of those killed was near the site, the second was a passerby who was hit by debris. Rapid intervention teams from the Directorate of Emergency and Public Safety were quickly dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of the incident on Rashid Bin Saeed Street (Airport Road).
According to the Abu Dhabi Police, on site investigations revealed that the explosion was caused by a misalignment in the gas container fittings following refuelling.
Abu Dhabi Police said the injured were immediately transferred to hospital for treatment.
Emergency teams also evacuated residents from the area.
All residents living in the affected building too have been evacuated by the Abu Dhabi Police, with no injuries reported among any of the tenants.
Temporary accommodation for the residents was also arranged until they could return to the building when deemed safe, the police said.