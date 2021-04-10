As the world opens up once again, several options are now available for UAE residents

UAE travel agents and airlines have outlined key holiday destinations for holiday makers. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Tour operator and airlines have opened holiday deals and packages for UAE residents looking for a break. UAE travel agents and airlines have outlined key holiday destinations such as Georgia, Yerevan, Turkey, many cities in India and more for holiday makers in the Emirates.

Take a look at some attractive packages travel agents and airlines are offering.

Georgia by far is looking one of the most attractive packages. City One Tourism & Travel, has a holiday package for just Dh659 per person on twin sharing basis which includes hotel stay, tours, and airport transfers. An additional airfare includes Dh1,800 per person. PCR test result is required to travel and to be done 72 hours prior to departure just like it is for and travel from UAE.

Punit Shah, general manager of a Dubai-based travel agency, City One Tourism & Travel said the holiday scene in the Emirates is opening up as hotel rates and airfares drop. “Borders to certain parts of the world is open and travel is possible.”

Punit Shah Yerevan is another destination where people are looking to travel. “The rates are approximately Dh999 per person on twin / double sharing basis excluding airfare. Airfare is approximately Dh1,200 per person,” he said. According to Shah, Turkey is also reasonably priced at Dh900 per person on twin sharing basis excluding airfare. “The flight rate is approximately Dh1,500 per person to Istanbul,” he said.

Maldives is another popular destination priced Dh1,300 per person on twin-sharing basis. Airfare is approximately Dh3,300 per person.

Kenya too is looking good from a travel perspective at just Dh2,859 per person on twin / double sharing basis. Airfare additionally costs Dh1,400 per person and the deal is with City One Tourism.

Shah added that entry rules to each country is subject to change without prior notice. He said the take up for holiday packages was picking up as more people are preparing to set off on holidays. “Eid is coming and people want to take mini-breaks,” said Shah.

Faizal Mohsin Faizal Mohsin, managing director, Deenar Travel & Tourism said India has also opened up for travel. “Packages to Kerala cost approximately Dh3,300 per person on twin-sharing basis for 10 nights stay. Air-fare is as low as Dh900 per person. Kerala is real value for money deal.” He said Himachal Pradesh and Kullu and Manali were other popular travel destinations in India from UAE. “Prices are as low as 2,700 per person on twin-sharing basis. Air fares to India are low.”

Holiday packages

Fly Dubai is having a holiday package to Zanzibar for Dh2,356 per person on twin sharing basis. This excludes airfare. Also another attractive deal the airline is offering is to Tel Aviv costing Dh3,507 per person on twin-sharing basis. This is again excluding airfare. Yerevan is Dh1,347 per person on twin sharing business excluding airfare. Fly Dubai also has other deals to Tbilisi for Dh1,353 per person on twin sharing basis, to Male for Dh3,395 per person as well.

Emirates holidays too has opened up for holiday packages for UAE residents. Maldives, Seychelles are being promoted for holiday destination. The cost is Dh4,319 per person on twin sharing basis excluding air fare. Seychelles costs Dh5,119 per person on twin sharing basis with Emirates Holidays.

Travel Tips to and from UAE

Tips for passengers travelling out of UAE

1. Passengers will need to do PCR tests only if it is mandated by the country they are travelling to. The travel regulations change frequently. You may need to take a COVID‑19 PCR test before you depart or another particular type of COVID‑19 test specified by your destination.

2. There is a list of authorised COVID‑19 test laboratories in Dubai﻿ where you can get tested before you travel to your destination.

3. Rapid COVID‑19 testing at Dubai International airport for flights to Amsterdam and Copenhagen

4. All passengers travelling to Amsterdam and Copenhagen must have a negative rapid COVID‑19 test certificate before travel. You can take this test at Dubai International airport

5. From 14 February 2021, the rapid COVID‑19 test conducted at Dubai Airport facilities will cost Dh 150 plus taxes.

6. If you are starting your journey in Dubai we recommend you arrive at the airport 4 hours before departure and go straight to the testing facility.

Tips for passengers arriving into Dubai

1. All passengers arriving into Dubai from any point of origin (GCC countries included) must hold a negative COVID‑19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

2. UAE nationals are exempt from the above, but will be required to take a COVID‑19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai airport.

3. Children under the age of 12 and passengers who have a moderate or severe disability are exempt from the COVID‑19 PCR test

4. Passengers arriving into Dubai from the below countries will be required to take another COVID‑19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai International airport.

5. Passengers transiting through Dubai from the below countries, are required to present a negative COVID‑19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure, as well as to follow any requirements mandated by their final destination.

6. The certificate must be a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. Other test certificates including antibody tests and home testing kits are not accepted in Dubai.

7. Travellers must bring an official, printed certificate in English or Arabic to check in – SMS and digital certificates are not accepted. PCR certificates in other languages are acceptable if they can be validated at the originating station.

8. Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Guinea, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Poland, Philippines, Qatar, Romania, Rwanda, Russia, Senegal, Slovakia, Somaliland, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

9. Passengers transiting through Dubai from all other countries do not need a COVID‑19 PCR test unless required by their final destination.

Test exemptions:

Children under the age of 12 and passengers who have a moderate or severe disability are exempt from this COVID‑19 PCR test. There may be specific test exemptions in your country of origin and final destination. Please check the requirements before you travel.

COVID‑19 testing laboratories:

The UAE government has specified designated laboratories.﻿ You can either use the recommended laboratories in the list or any trusted and certified laboratories in your country of origin to get your COVID‑19 PCR test.

If you are flying from India, Pakistan, Nigeria or Bangladesh , you must get your certificate from one of the labs listed in the designated laboratories document to be accepted on the flight.

When you arrive

You may need to take another COVID‑19 PCR test on arrival. If you take a test at the airport, you must remain in your hotel or residence until you receive the test result.

If the test result is positive, you will be required to undergo isolation and follow the Dubai Health Authority guidelines.