Dubai start-up uses AI to slash food label errors

Dubai-based start-up slashes label approval times, helping food and beverage brands prevent costly errors
Dubai: GoVisually, a Dubai-based AI-driven label compliance platform for food, beverage, and CPG companies, is tackling one of the sector’s biggest operational risks: labelling errors that delay shipments, disrupt supply chains, and expose brands to regulatory penalties.
With the Middle East relying on imports for up to 85% of its food supply, accurate labelling is critical to ensure timely market entry and compliance with multiple national regulations. For exporters navigating GCC frameworks, even minor mistakes can trigger customs rejections, relabelling costs, shipment delays, and retailer penalties.
GoVisually uses artificial intelligence to automatically detect high-risk compliance issues, including allergens, nutrition and health claims, and mandatory declarations — reducing label checks from weeks to seconds. The platform supports over 40 global regulatory frameworks, including the FDA, Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), GCC Standardisation Organization (GSO), and EFSA, enabling brands to maintain multimarket compliance with speed and accuracy.
Following its victory at Gulfood 2026’s World Agri-FoodTech Startup Competition, GoVisually is expanding in the Middle East, using Dubai as a regional hub. The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) is supporting the expansion, aligning with the UAE’s focus on food security, regulatory excellence, and AI adoption.
Kiran Kumar, Founder and CEO of GoVisually, said: “Even a minor labelling mistake can result in costly delays. Our AI platform empowers quality and regulatory teams to minimise risk, expedite approvals, and strengthen trust in every product before it reaches the shelf.”
As GCC markets tighten standards and enforcement, Kumar noted that GoVisually positions itself at the intersection of food safety, trade facilitation, and AI innovation, treating compliance not just as a regulatory necessity, but as a critical business and risk-management tool.