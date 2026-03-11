GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai start-up uses AI to slash food label errors

GoVisually slashes label approval times, helping food brands prevent costly errors

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
After winning Gulfood 2026’s World Agri-FoodTech Startup Competition, GoVisually is expanding its presence in the region.
After winning Gulfood 2026’s World Agri-FoodTech Startup Competition, GoVisually is expanding its presence in the region.

Dubai-based start-up slashes label approval times, helping food and beverage brands prevent costly errors

Dubai: GoVisually, a Dubai-based AI-driven label compliance platform for food, beverage, and CPG companies, is tackling one of the sector’s biggest operational risks: labelling errors that delay shipments, disrupt supply chains, and expose brands to regulatory penalties.

With the Middle East relying on imports for up to 85% of its food supply, accurate labelling is critical to ensure timely market entry and compliance with multiple national regulations. For exporters navigating GCC frameworks, even minor mistakes can trigger customs rejections, relabelling costs, shipment delays, and retailer penalties.

How it works

GoVisually uses artificial intelligence to automatically detect high-risk compliance issues, including allergens, nutrition and health claims, and mandatory declarations — reducing label checks from weeks to seconds. The platform supports over 40 global regulatory frameworks, including the FDA, Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), GCC Standardisation Organization (GSO), and EFSA, enabling brands to maintain multimarket compliance with speed and accuracy.

Following its victory at Gulfood 2026’s World Agri-FoodTech Startup Competition, GoVisually is expanding in the Middle East, using Dubai as a regional hub. The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) is supporting the expansion, aligning with the UAE’s focus on food security, regulatory excellence, and AI adoption.

Minor labelling

Kiran Kumar, Founder and CEO of GoVisually, said: “Even a minor labelling mistake can result in costly delays. Our AI platform empowers quality and regulatory teams to minimise risk, expedite approvals, and strengthen trust in every product before it reaches the shelf.”

As GCC markets tighten standards and enforcement, Kumar noted that GoVisually positions itself at the intersection of food safety, trade facilitation, and AI innovation, treating compliance not just as a regulatory necessity, but as a critical business and risk-management tool.

Related Topics:
Food

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi defences stop 7 drones, 7 missiles from Iran: MOD

Saudi defences stop 7 drones, 7 missiles from Iran: MOD

2m read
British Cyprus base evacuated after drone scare

British Cyprus base evacuated after drone scare

1m read
NCERT’s new Class 8 textbook

NCERT halts Class 8 textbook distribution

2m read
Tell Me Why AI-driven interventions are a game changer

Tell Me Why AI-driven interventions are a game changer

1m read