Sharjah: A school bus caught fire in Sharjah today. Fortunately, just a few moments before fire engulfed the entire bus, the driver and attendants present in the bus managed to evacuate all students on board the bus. The vehicle was damaged but no one was reported hurt in the incident which took place in the Al Khan area of the emirate.
“The well-trained staff saved the lives of all the students on the bus,” a Civil Defence official said.
Another bus was sent to the site to transport the students to their homes.
Sharjah Civil Defence Operations Room received a call at 2.52pm about a fire on school bus. Firefighters from Al Tawaun were moved to the site and the blaze was soon controlled. The firefighting operation took 15 minutes.
As soon as Sharjah Civil Defence Operations Room received a report about the fire, the Central Operations Room of Sharjah Police dispatched firefighters, ambulances, paramedics and rescue teams. The surrounding area at the site of the fire was cordoned off.
An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire.