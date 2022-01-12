Dubai Civil Defence teams have brought under control a small electric cable fire that started in an industrial area in Jebel Ali.
Social media users reported hearing a loud noise in the area.
No injuries were reported.
Civil Defence teams control small blaze that broke out in industrial area
Dubai Civil Defence teams have brought under control a small electric cable fire that started in an industrial area in Jebel Ali.
Social media users reported hearing a loud noise in the area.
No injuries were reported.