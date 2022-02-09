Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has put out a fire caused by a gas container explosion in a building on Hamdan Street in Abu Dhabi city.
The Civil Defence teams managed to control the situation after extinguishing the fire and safely evacuating residents. No injuries or casualties resulted from the fire.
Cooling procedures to minimise the damage are currently under way.
Civil Defence teams rushed to the scene and put out the fire after the Authority’s Operations Room received a report at 12.09am on Wednesday that a fire broke out in a building on Hamdan Street.
The authority also affirmed that all concerned teams are dealing with the situation and called on the public to follow the news from the UAE’s official authorities and to avoid spreading rumours and false information.