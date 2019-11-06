The Air Wing of Ajman Police will now fly over busy roads to monitor traffic violations. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: Motorists who commit traffic violations and think they can hid from radars should think twice, as authorities could be monitoring their movement from the sky.

Ajman Police, in cooperation with the Air Wing Department, have beefed up road security measures as part of its initiative to make the roads safe and reduce traffic accidents' fatalities to three per 100,000 inhabitants by 2021.

As part of the initiative, pilots will fly over and monitor vital roads and highways where serious traffic accidents tend to take place.

Lt. Col. Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of Traffic and Patrol Department at Ajman Police, said that police will also launch drones to various areas of the emirate that will be responsible in recording traffic jams and detect the causes for the traffic congestion.

Recent statistics indicate that the number of road traffic deaths in the UAE has fallen by 34.2 percent in five years, down from 712 in 2014 to 468 in 2018, according to the Ministry of Interior.

Statistics also showed that the number of serious traffic accidents decreased by 24.1 percent, down from 4,895 in 2014 to 3,712 in 2018, despite a significant increase in the number of vehicles on the nation’s roads.

Laws and traffic regulations in the UAE also play an important role in reducing the rate of road accidents, as various government departments have been joining forces to implement them, from the Ministry of Interior at the federal level to the Roads and Transport Authority at the local level.

The provisions of the Federal Traffic Law list deterrent penalties for drivers who violate its general rules, including speeding, reckless driving, and failing to adhere to traffic signs.

The UAE is also considered one of the best countries in the world in harnessing intelligent systems and advanced technologies to enhance traffic safety.

Additionally, the Black Points system contributes to the success of the traffic system in the UAE, and the reduction of serious violations while driving in the seven emirates, punishable by fines and other penalties, including licence revocation, vehicle impoundment, and even imprisonment.