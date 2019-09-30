For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Update:

The bodies of eight people have been shifted to the mortuary, social worker Nasir Vadanappalli told Gulf News at Rashid hospital.

"The injured are still in emergency ward. Police haven’t still revealed the named and details of the victims, but according to them, there are Pakistanis and Indians involved in the accident. We hope all details will be revealed soon," he added.

Col Faisal Al Qasim, director of Security Media at Dubai Police, said investigations are being carried out to determine the exact cause of the accident.

He also urged all motorists to practice extreme caution, respect speed limits, avoid distractions and to use indicators when changing lanes.

Earlier report

Dubai: Eight people were killed and six seriously injured on Monday morning in a traffic accident along Mohamed Bin Zayed Road.

A Dubai police official, citing initial reports, said that not leaving a safe distance and not paying attention to the road caused the accident.

The horrific smash-up took place between a mini bus and a truck on the Sharjah-bound lane, before Mirdif City Centre. The mini bus was carrying 14 passengers, according to sources.

According to Khalifa Bin Drai, executive director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), the accident happened during the early hours of Monday at 4.54 am.

An emergency response team of ambulances and police patrols arrived at the scene and rushed the victims to Rashid Hospital.

Bin Drai offered his condolences and expressed his sorrow to the family members of victims.

Drivers urged to be careful

He urged drivers to be careful when driving and abide by traffic rules.