How Dubai’s 726 new bus shelters are transforming daily commutes

RTA project boosts comfort, connectivity and supports shift to public transport
Dubai: Dubai is accelerating its push towards smarter, more commuter-friendly mobility, with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completing 726 modern bus shelters across key areas of the emirate marking a major upgrade to everyday public transport experience.
The project, which serves more than 192 million riders annually, reflects a broader strategy to make public transport more efficient, comfortable and attractive. Several of the new shelters are linked to more than 10 bus routes, improving connectivity, reducing travel time, and enhancing overall network performance.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the initiative represents a strategic step in strengthening infrastructure that underpins Dubai’s public transport system.
He noted that the project aligns with the emirate’s vision of building an integrated, people-centric urban environment that enhances quality of life and reinforces Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading cities.
Al Tayer added that mobility infrastructure development goes beyond operations, focusing on improving the overall user journey while advancing sustainability goals and reducing carbon emissions.
He said: “We ensured that the new shelters combine modern, attractive design with integrated services that enhance the mobility experience, strengthen public confidence in the public transport system, and support sustainability objectives, including reducing emissions. The shelters serve a large number of bus routes, sometimes over ten routes per shelter, which improves network efficiency, cuts travel time, and boosts public transport ridership.”
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The locations of the shelters were carefully selected to serve high-density areas and meet both current and future demand, while also supporting integration with individual mobility options.
To address varying passenger volumes, the shelters have been categorised into seven models. These range from main stops serving more than 750 riders per day, to secondary and standard stops, as well as smaller pickup and drop-off points.
At main stops, commuters benefit from air-conditioned spaces, shaded outdoor seating, and dedicated advertising areas. All shelters are equipped with information displays providing route maps, timetables, service frequency, and other key travel details.
The design also complies with the Dubai Universal Design Code, ensuring accessibility for People of Determination. Dedicated spaces for wheelchair users have been incorporated as part of the “My Community … A City for Everyone” initiative, reinforcing Dubai’s ambition to become a fully inclusive and accessible city.