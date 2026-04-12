RTA says temporary technical issues affecting services across different channels
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Sunday said temporary technical issue are affecting its services across different channels.
In a response to users, who complained of service disruptions including parking payments, RTA said on social media: "There is a temporary technical issue affecting RTA services across different channels. Our team is currently working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."
To those who reported parking payment issues, RTA said: "Kindly note that in addition to paying for parking through SMS, you may pay parking fees through the solar machines located in the parking areas. Thanks for understanding."
The authority has not confirmed when services will be fully restored. Gulf News has reached out to RTA for further comments.
RTA customers took to social media to flag login failures, missing vehicle data and the inability to book appointments.
Parking payments, Salik recharge, vehicle registration, and theory test bookings are among the services reported to be hit.
X user @zuhebahmed24 wrote: "RTA app is not working, facing issues like app not working login error, and because of this it was very difficult to pay the parking as i am using only app for parking activities, plz resolve this AEAP (sic)."
Another user, @TheAvishek9, said he had been locked out for two consecutive days. "I'm not able to login to my RTA App. It's been 2 days now. Is there an ongoing issue with the servers? Have tried reinstalling — not no luck (sic)," he posted.
@vijeesh91 wrote: "My vehicle fitness validity expires tomorrow, I’ve been trying to renew the vehicle online as-well as offline at Tasjeel, unfortunately nothing works as of now. Kindly advice if there will be any exceptions to renew without retest to compensate the issue with the app?"
Meanwhile, X user @AmirJabir reported being unable to book a vehicle inspection appointment, adding that vehicle data had disappeared from the app entirely.
Mohammed, a Gulf News reader, who has been trying to renew his vehicle registration since Saturday morning, said he had already completed his insurance renewal but was now unable to complete the registration process, leaving it in its grace period.
He said he visited multiple vehicle registration centres on Saturday, finding smart kiosks displaying error messages and the RTA app unresponsive. "A staff member at a vehicle testing centre told me the server is down and is expected to be fixed only by Monday."
Mohammed said he was advised to make an appointment and return then. "My friends have also complained that they are unable to recharge their Salik accounts," he added.