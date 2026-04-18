RTA showcases sustainable mobility vision with dazzling Burj Khalifa display
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) marked World Public Transport Day with a special tribute, illuminating Burj Khalifa to highlight the role of public transport in building sustainable, connected cities.
In a social media post, the authority said the initiative reflects Dubai’s vision of an integrated and innovative transport system designed to enhance mobility for residents and visitors, while improving overall quality of life.
The message emphasised the scale of daily movement across the city, noting: “One day. Millions of journeys.”
From multiple routes to thousands of trips, RTA highlighted its focus on ensuring seamless travel across Dubai, reinforcing the importance of public transport in connecting communities and supporting the city’s growth.
The campaign comes as part of wider efforts to promote sustainable mobility solutions and encourage greater use of public transport across the emirate.