UAE traffic alert: Major delays on key routes between Dubai and Sharjah

Google Maps indicates heavy morning traffic on major roads

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Surabhi Vasundharadevi

Dubai: Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah are facing significant delays on Monday, September 22, due to early morning traffic congestion on multiple key routes. Notably, both Emirates Road (E311) and the E611 towards Dubai are experiencing heavy traffic.

The congestion is particularly severe on the E11 road, especially near the Bu Shaghara area, Al Majaz, and the Sahara Centre, where vehicles are moving at a crawl. Meanwhile, lighter traffic has been reported on the E44 near the Dubai Design District and in the Al Quoz 4 area.

Commuters are experiencing major slowdowns, with Google Maps indicating a build-up of traffic in several critical areas, including the vicinity of Al Qusais Area 5 and on the E88 road. Due to the heightened congestion levels, drivers are strongly urged to exercise extreme caution and consider using alternative routes to avoid delays. Prioritising safety is essential during this high-traffic period, as conditions are expected to fluctuate throughout the morning rush hour.

