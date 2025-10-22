UAE traffic alert: Major delays between Dubai and Sharjah on Wednesday

Motorists urged to use navigation apps for alternative routes
Dubai: The morning rush hour on Wednesday, October 22, is causing heavy congestion across the UAE roads, particularly on the inter-emirate highways leading into Dubai and the main arterial roads within the city. Commuters travelling inbound to Dubai from Sharjah and Ajman are experiencing the most severe delays, with bottlenecks heavily concentrated on the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and Emirates Road (E611). Live traffic mapping indicates prolonged slowdowns and stop-start conditions beginning near the emirate borders and extending deep into Dubai's Muhaisnah and Mirdif areas. This pattern is typical of the weekday morning peak as people commute to work and schools.
Within Dubai, major city roads are struggling under the high volume. The Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) is experiencing very slow-moving conditions, with the worst congestion observed along the central stretch connecting the Trade Centre area down through Business Bay and towards Dubai Marina. Furthermore, motorists using Al Khail Road are encountering considerable delays, with specific bottlenecks near the Dubai Festival City access points and when approaching the Business Bay Corridor.
In Abu Dhabi, traffic is heavy but generally more manageable compared to Dubai's inter-emirate routes, though drivers must factor in extra time. High traffic volume is creating typical peak-hour bottlenecks around the major bridges, including Mussafah and Al Maqta, as inbound traffic converges into the capital. Road users are urged to exercise extreme caution, maintain a safe following distance, and utilise real-time navigation tools to plan for diversions and to minimise journey times.
