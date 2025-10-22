UAE traffic alert: Major delays between Dubai and Sharjah on Wednesday

Dubai: The morning rush hour on Wednesday, October 22, is causing heavy congestion across the UAE roads, particularly on the inter-emirate highways leading into Dubai and the main arterial roads within the city. Commuters travelling inbound to Dubai from Sharjah and Ajman are experiencing the most severe delays, with bottlenecks heavily concentrated on the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and Emirates Road (E611). Live traffic mapping indicates prolonged slowdowns and stop-start conditions beginning near the emirate borders and extending deep into Dubai's Muhaisnah and Mirdif areas. This pattern is typical of the weekday morning peak as people commute to work and schools.