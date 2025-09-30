UAE traffic alert: Major delays between Dubai and Sharjah on Tuesday

Severe congestion on major Dubai roads amid morning rush
Dubai: Commuters travelling between Dubai and Sharjah are facing a challenging start to their Tuesday morning, September 30, as major roadways are blocked with heavy traffic.
The gridlock has gripped several major roads across Dubai. The E11 Sheikh Zayed Road is experiencing severe congestion, notably near key areas like Al Barsha and near Dubai Marina. Equally affected is the E44 Dubai-Hatta Road, with major slowdowns reported around Al Quoz 4 and Ras Al Khor. Critical pinch points contributing to the morning snarl include the E44 approach to Al Quoz 4 and the D63 (Umm Suqeim Street) in the vicinity of Dubai Hills Mall. Motorists on the E311 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road are also caught in the rush-hour crush, making the journey particularly arduous.
The traffic congestion extends deep into Sharjah, where key urban areas are struggling under the weight of the morning traffic surge. According to the Google Maps, significant delays are visible around Bu Shaghara, the popular residential district of Al Majaz, and the busy commercial hub near the Sahara Centre.
Commuters are urged to exercise extreme caution, maintain a safe following distance from other vehicles, and demonstrate patience as they navigate the slowdowns. Prioritising road safety remains paramount during this challenging morning commute.
