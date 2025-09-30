UAE traffic alert: Major delays between Dubai and Sharjah on Tuesday

The gridlock has gripped several major roads across Dubai. The E11 Sheikh Zayed Road is experiencing severe congestion, notably near key areas like Al Barsha and near Dubai Marina. Equally affected is the E44 Dubai-Hatta Road, with major slowdowns reported around Al Quoz 4 and Ras Al Khor. Critical pinch points contributing to the morning snarl include the E44 approach to Al Quoz 4 and the D63 (Umm Suqeim Street) in the vicinity of Dubai Hills Mall. Motorists on the E311 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road are also caught in the rush-hour crush, making the journey particularly arduous.