Dubai-Sharjah routes hit by heavy morning traffic delays

Dubai: Today, commuters across the UAE are facing significant rush-hour traffic, with real-time data confirming heavy congestion on the main inter-emirate and city highways, particularly affecting Dubai and the routes connecting it to Sharjah.
The most acute delays are concentrated on the inbound lanes of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and Emirates Road (E611) from the Sharjah border, where stop-start conditions are prolonged through areas like Muhaisnah and Mirdif. This recurring morning gridlock underscores the challenges faced by Northern Emirates residents commuting to Dubai for work.
Within Dubai's city limits, key arteries are struggling under the high traffic volume. Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), is experiencing slow-moving traffic, especially along the central corridor stretching between the World Trade Centre and Dubai Marina.
Parallel to this, Al Khail Road (E44) is also bottlenecked, with significant slowdowns noted near the Dubai Festival City access points and where it approaches the Business Bay Corridor. areas like Al Quoz Industrial Area and the roads around Al Barsha are dealing with heavy vehicle flow, creating pressure points on internal feeder roads that connect to the major highways.
In Abu Dhabi, typical peak-hour congestion is causing delays around the major convergence points. Drivers should expect slower movement on the bridges, including Mussafah Bridge and Al Maqta Bridge, as inbound traffic streams into the capital. Furthermore, authorities continue to enforce a variable speed limit of 80 km/hr on Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Road as a safety precaution following a recent accident, urging drivers to strictly obey the digital speed signs displayed.
Looking ahead, motorists should prepare for a significant operational change in Sharjah starting November 1, when the Police will begin strictly enforcing dedicated traffic lanes for buses, trucks, and motorcycles. This move aims to streamline flow but may initially cause adjustment-related delays.
