Drivers advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays and ease traffic
The disruption is expected on Sunday, October 19, between 1:00 am and 10:00 am, as roadworks or maintenance activities are carried out along this stretch.
RTA urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance, allowing extra travel time to avoid congestion and ensure they reach their destinations on schedule.
Drivers are also encouraged to consider alternative routes wherever possible to ease traffic flow and minimise delays.
Motorists can stay updated on live traffic conditions via RTA’s website, mobile apps, and social media channels.
