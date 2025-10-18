GOLD/FOREX
UAE traffic alert: Expect delays on Dubai airport road this Sunday, RTA warns

Drivers advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays and ease traffic

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
RTA warns of expected delays on Airport Road this Sunday. Picture used for illustrative purposes
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a traffic advisory, warning motorists of expected delays on Dubai's Airport Road from Nad Al Hamar Road heading towards Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road / Al Khawaneej.

The disruption is expected on Sunday, October 19, between 1:00 am and 10:00 am, as roadworks or maintenance activities are carried out along this stretch.

RTA urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance, allowing extra travel time to avoid congestion and ensure they reach their destinations on schedule.

Drivers are also encouraged to consider alternative routes wherever possible to ease traffic flow and minimise delays.

Motorists can stay updated on live traffic conditions via RTA’s website, mobile apps, and social media channels.

