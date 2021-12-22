Abu Dhabi: Commuters in Abu Dhabi can now travel on driverless taxis round the clock through the ‘TXAI’ app, available on Google Play and IOS App Store.
Hassan Al Hosani, CEO of Bayanat for Mapping and Surveying Services, a subsidiary of Group 42, said the first pilot phase of the driverless taxi was launched on Yas Island and will conclude on December 23, adding that the public may use the application for free during this period.
He added Abu Dhabi residents can reserve rides as soon as they download the application by following the instructions that appear on screen, noting they must be at nine locations on Yas island to book a trip.
The second phase of the initiative will involve increasing passenger transport operations, by operating more than ten vehicles in different areas around Abu Dhabi, he added.
The current fleet of ‘TXAI’ vehicles consists entirely of electric and hybrid cars, which will help reduce carbon emissions, he noted.
Bayanat recently announced its new fleet of driverless vehicles under the ‘TXAI’ brand, which represents the first fully-automated taxis in the UAE.