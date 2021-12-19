Dubai: A car number plate auction in Dubai on Saturday raised over Dh36.5 million, with the highest value of Dh5 million paid for plate number Q 22.
The 108th Open Auction for Distinctive Vehicle Number Plates was held by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City.
Meanwhile, Z 31 went for Dh2.820 million; V10000 was auctioned for Dh920,000; W500 for Dh840,000, and O66666 for Dh840,000.
RTA offered 100 “fancy plates” for bidding in the auction comprising of two, three, four and five-digits of categories K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-T-U-V-W-X-Z.
Many of the distinguished numbers represent important occasions, symbols, events and milestones in car owners’ lives.