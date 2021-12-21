Dubai: Dubai Police have fined 2,771 motorists for driving heavily modified noisy cars through residential areas in the past 11 months.
In some cases the motorists had added power boosters that increase the speed of a vehicle and make engines louder.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said the traffic campaigns, launched in coordination with Bur Dubai and Deira Police Stations, are aimed at ensuring road safety and reducing the number of traffic injuries and related deaths, as well as protecting properties and holding violators accountable for their reckless actions.
‘Road safety is everyone’s responsibility’
According to official figures, March recorded the highest number of violations with 456 fines, followed by February with 289 fines.
“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility. Together, we can maintain the safety and security of our roads”, Brig Al Mazroui said.
He urged parents to advise their children as modified vehicle accidents can be deadly for them and other road users.
“It is very likely that drivers lose control when operating excessively modified cars, especially if engine modifications were made in a way that does not match the type of vehicle or roads,” the director said.