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UAE ranks third globally for road quality in 2026

UAE ranks behind Singapore and Switzerland in the 2026 global road quality index

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The ranking evaluates countries on factors including road infrastructure, maintenance, safety, traffic management, regional connectivity and overall driving conditions.
The ranking evaluates countries on factors including road infrastructure, maintenance, safety, traffic management, regional connectivity and overall driving conditions.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE ranked third globally for road quality in 2026, according to the latest World Population Review ranking, reinforcing the country's standing among the world's leading nations for transport infrastructure.

The ranking, based on international infrastructure assessments and reports, evaluates countries on factors including road infrastructure, maintenance, safety, traffic management, regional connectivity and overall driving conditions, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.

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It said road quality is a key indicator of economic development, engineering capability and long-term investment in infrastructure.

According to the report, the UAE has transformed its transport network through decades of strategic infrastructure investment, building a modern motorway system linking major cities, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi. 

The network incorporates intelligent traffic management systems, advanced technologies, modern lighting and multi-lane highways, contributing to safer and more efficient travel across the country.

Singapore topped the global ranking, supported by its smart transport network and advanced traffic management systems, while Switzerland placed second, recognised for the quality of its roads and their performance under varying weather conditions. The UAE ranked ahead of countries including the Netherlands, Japan, Austria, France, Germany, the United States and Oman.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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